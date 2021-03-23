Ozell Thornberry, 81, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021.
She was born June 18, 1939 to the late Earl and Otha McElhaney Thornberry. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church and the Eastern Star. She retired from Tennessee American Water Company after 37 years of service.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Thomas officiating.
Burial will follow Walnut Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12 noon until 3 p.m.
She is survived by her brothers, Clarence Thornberry and Steve Thornberry; nieces and nephews, James Thornberry, Jennifer Thornberry, Susanne Fuller, Michelle Chappell, Valerie Chappell, Shannon Chappell, Steven Thornberry, Jessica Tubbs, Anna Thornberry, and Sarah Thornberry; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jimmy Thornberry, and sister, Annette Chappell.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.