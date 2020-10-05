Xonnie Sue Hale, 79, of Valley Head, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home. She was born September 4, 1941 in Carbon Hill, Alabama to the late James and Henrietta Files. She was retired from the Fort Payne City Board of Education.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4th at Valley Head Cemetery with Rev. James Grindstaff officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Hale and sisters-in-law, Wanda Buttram and Mary Jane Gray and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Don Files and sister, Jimmie Lou Copeland.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.