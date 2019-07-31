Mary Jo Morrow, 62, of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 1st at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. David McCarrell officiating. Burial will follow in Fischer Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m.
She is survived by her husband 43 years, Ricky Morrow; sons Jason Morrow and wife, Stephanie and Josh Morrow; sisters, Lucy Long, Judy Tidmore, and Doris Stone; granddaughter, Samantha Gaddison; nieces, Daphne Long Littlejohn and Natalie Long Tallent; 2 great-nieces and 6 great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia T. Jennings and Billy Joe Jennings and great-nephew, Nathan Raven Long.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.