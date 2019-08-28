Ms. Myra Frye, age 80, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham.
Myra was born and lived most of her life in Southern Maryland, where she raised four children, drove a school bus, worked as a police dispatcher and served with the Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department. She was one of the department’s first female emergency medical technicians. In 1998 she moved to Fort Payne, where she worked for the country band Alabama and took in stray dogs and cats.
A memorial service is planned for 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Minvale Baptist Church in Fort Payne with Pastor John Keefe officiating.
She is survived by her children: Janet Oliver, David Frye, Barbara Frye (Andrew Markowitz) and William Frye (Tina Dennler); grandchildren: Thomas Madison, Mark Oliver, Matthew Oliver, Mary Jo Oliver and William Frye Jr.; six great-grandchildren; and sister: Betty Claspell.
She was preceded in death by parents, William and Florence Claspell; and sister and brother: Joyce Ross and William Claspell Jr.
Instead of flowers, the family requests that mourners make donations in Myra’s name to the Alabama Animal Alliance or the North Alabama Spay and Neuter Clinic.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.