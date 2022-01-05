Mrs. Shirley Jean Lankford, age 83, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021 at her home that she and her beloved husband, Herschel Lankford, built from the ground up.
She is survived by:
Children: Jeff Lankford (Sherrie) & Steve Lankford (Susan)
Grandchildren: Josh Lankford (Emily), Jordan Lankford, & Jesi Glass (Keaton)
Great-Grandchildren: Grayden Lankford, Graham Lankford, Harlan Grace Lankford, & Baby Glass
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Herschel Lankford
Parents: Curtis & Vivian Winkles
Pallbearers: Josh Lankford, Jordan Lankford, Keaton Glass, Trey Ashley, Austin Davis, Colin Casey
Funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne. Burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, January 6 at Burt Chapel.
The family is accepting flowers or donations to St. Paul United Methodist Church (303 9th St. NW Fort Payne, AL 35967).