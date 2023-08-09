Death notices

Lynda Gibbs Leath
Fort Payne
Lynda Gibbs Leath, 75, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023. Graveside services were held 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenwood Cemetery. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne was in charge of arrangements.
Frederick E. Siurua
Fort Payne
Frederick E. Siurua, 82, of Fort Payne, died Saturday, August 5, 2023. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the 2 p.m. hour of service. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Tony Crow
Mentone
Tony Crow, 63, of Mentone, died Friday, August 4, 2023, at Erlanger Medical Center. Funeral was Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Burt Chapel-Valley Head, with burial in Little River Cemetery. Burt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia Ann
‘Ginger’ Noles
Grove Oak
Virginia Ann “Ginger” Noles, 77, of Grove Oak, died Saturday, August 2, 2023. Funeral service was Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at W. T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in New Prospect Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Laura Mae Stegall
Jemison
Laura Mae Stegall, of Jemison, died Aug. 7, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, from the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Grove Oak. Bro. Bill Guinn will officiate. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel announcing.