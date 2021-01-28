Doris Hensley Smith

Doris Jean Hensley Smith age 89 of Henagar died Wednesday, January 27 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include son, Roger Morelock(Patsy), grandchildren, Kim Lockhart, Tammy Minton, Jamie Walker, Bradley Morelock, Mandy Whitley, Derrick Walls, Kerri Curran, Brittany Jackson, Danny Lindsey, special great-grandson, Chase Morelock, many other great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie and Reeves Hensley, husband, Leonard Smith, sons, Bobby and Jimmy Morelock, daughter, Susan Walls, grandson, Jerry Morelock, all of her siblings and several other close family members.
Doris was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother over her entire life. She and her husband Leonad had lived in the Ider/Henagar communities for 56 years where she faithfully attended Ider Church of God. She worked as a nurse for Isbell Clinic in Fort Payne for 55 years, where she loved her work and those she worked with over the years.
Due to Corona Virus concerns, the family will have a private graveside service and all attending should wear masks and follow social distancing guide lines.
