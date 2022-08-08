Mrs. Sandy Anderson Jenkins age 58 of Homewood, AL formerly of Henagar, AL passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral service is Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 2:00PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lee’s Chapel Cemetery
Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 11th from 6PM- 8PM at Saint Mark United Methodist Church (2901 Columbiana Road Birmingham, AL 35216) & Friday, August 12th from 6PM-8PM at Rainsville Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations may be made to the Sandy Jenkins Excellence in Early Childhood Education Scholarship Fund. Information can be obtained from Blake Jenkins or Kate Kies.
Survivors
Husband of 40 years: Tom Jenkins of Birmingham & Henagar
Son: Blake Jenkins (Rebecca) of Birmingham
Daughter: Kate Kies (Brady) of Birmingham
Mother: Ann Anderson of Fyffe
Brother: Richard Anderson (Monica) of Fyffe
Grandchildren: Thomas Jenkins & Will Jenkins of Birmingham
Preceded in death by
Father: Bill Anderson
Grandparents: Edgar &Irene Anderson
Rev. Robert & Doxie Blackwell