Sandy Anderson Jenkins

Mrs. Sandy Anderson Jenkins age ­58 of Homewood, AL formerly of Henagar, AL passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her residence. 

Funeral service is Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 2:00PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lee’s Chapel Cemetery

Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 11th from 6PM- 8PM at Saint Mark United Methodist Church (2901 Columbiana Road Birmingham, AL 35216) & Friday, August 12th from 6PM-8PM at Rainsville Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations may be made to the Sandy Jenkins Excellence in Early Childhood Education Scholarship Fund. Information can be obtained from Blake Jenkins or Kate Kies.

Survivors

Husband of 40 years: Tom Jenkins of Birmingham & Henagar

Son: Blake Jenkins (Rebecca) of Birmingham

Daughter: Kate Kies (Brady) of Birmingham

Mother: Ann Anderson of Fyffe

Brother: Richard Anderson (Monica) of Fyffe 

Grandchildren: Thomas Jenkins & Will Jenkins of Birmingham

Preceded in death by

Father: Bill Anderson

Grandparents: Edgar &Irene Anderson

Rev. Robert & Doxie Blackwell