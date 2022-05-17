Tamsie Virginia Miller was born Tamsie Virginia Butler. Tamsie preferred the name Virginia and for decades was called Jenny. She was born in Mariam, AK Dec. 21, 1937, and passed away in Fort Payne, AL on May 14, 2022; she was 84 years old.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ettice Zazueta, daughter Mary Joetta Bellew, first husband Eugene Allen Bellew, father James Weasley Butler, second husband Earnest Lee Miller, and siblings Adolf, Cannon, LC, Betty, James Weasley Jr., and Buddy.
She is survived by her brother Billie G. Butler; children: Sandy L. Bellew, Rocky J. Bellew, Jessie J. Page, and Phaedra Sexton (aka Jennifer Bellew); grandchildren: Robert D. Wilson and wife Marilyn, Seth M. Richey, Courtney D. Espinoza and husband Richard J. Cedillo III, and Malissa D. Page; great-grandchildren: Aliza V. Cedillo-Bellew and Robert (Robby) Wilson; and great-great-granddaughter, Addison K. Brown; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and in-laws who loved her very much.
As an adult she lived in Louisiana, Colorado, California, Arizona, and Alabama. Later in her life she spent a few vacations in Florida. Virginia’s passions in life included drawing and painting. She painted dramatic desert scenes, bright colored florals, animals and loved pets. Virginia has several drawing tablets with barns, landscapes, animals she loved, portraits, and old southwestern scenes. She enjoyed sewing.
In her younger years, she made a multitude of Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, panda bears, and lots of clothing, especially for her daughters. Virginia went through a phase for a few years where she painted ceramics. She enjoyed crocheting, making a diverse array of afghans, potholders, and dish cloths. Virginia enjoyed making decorative accents out of mod podge and tin cans. She found satisfaction in tending flower beds and vegetable gardens, canning and good southern cooking.
Virginia loved thrift store and yard sale shopping and thought the best deal one could get was something for free. It didn’t matter if she needed an item or not, or if she would ever use it, if it was free, she’d take it off your hands. But more than those hobbies and passions, she loved all the animals who shared their lives with her and cherished the memories she had of them.
Virginia was a master storyteller who drew people into her tales, although enamoring them with her charisma and charm. She told stories that came from her own lived experiencing that included tales of her mother, as well as herself and siblings picking cotton and growing up under adverse circumstances during and after the Great Depression.
She had funny tales about situations and people. One of her favorites was about how someone conned her into taking possession of an egg route and the 100+ chickens that came with it in St. David, AZ, and how she conned someone else into taking it off her hands. She told heartfelt and often sad tales that sometimes shined a light on the complicated person she was. On occasion, she told stories recalling conflicts that even after a half century still made her angry. The material for those stories came from a fount of emotional memories marking a life that made others feel like they had missed out on something that was larger than life.
She used to talk about the various jobs she had through the years, and often those tales included a hint of pride in her ability to walk away and never look back, giving her a sense of justice in what she usually felt was an unfair situation.
When talking about previous employment though, she mostly liked talking about her time working for General Foods in Ceres, CA. There were many people she had befriended there that she missed after moving away.
Later in life she had a fruit stand with her first husband, and they had all kinds of animals they cared for while in Arizona. During her second marriage she owned and ran a salvage business for a while in TN. Virginia never seemed to have a place she called home, though she enjoyed most everyplace she ever lived. She made friends in each of those fleeting stays as she sojourned around the country, never really laying down roots, but touching lives and leaving unforgettable impressions along the way. She made sure both of her husbands did not have to live out their last days in a hospital, and as one final wish, she asked the same consideration. She did get that final wish and got to pass at home in peace.
