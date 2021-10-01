Ramona Dee McMahon

A chapel service for Mona McMahon will be held at Rainsville Funeral Home on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home with Brother Earnest Corbitt officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 until the time of service on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Mona McMahon, 63, of Marietta, Ga., passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Emory University Hospital Atlanta, Ga.
Mona is preceded by her parents, Randolph Earnest Roubaud and Grace Maples Roubaud; and one brother Gregory Wayne Roubaud,
Mona was born on February 05, 1958, in Greenville, Mississippi. She was married for 28 years to her husband and best friend Danny McMahon of Pineville, Louisiana, and together they had two beautiful daughters. Mona devoted her entire life to being a loving wife, mom and dedicated to her work with Fuelman Inc.
In her later years Mona had a calling to begin fostering children. Dominique Jade Michael was her permanent foster daughter and altogether she provided a safe haven for over 15 children. If you knew Mona, then you couldn’t miss that big friendly smile she always wore. She enjoyed her girl time with Madi and Lauren, traveling, cooking, family gatherings, making friends and time with her loving husband. Mona was a devout Christian and leaves behind an amazing legacy of her love for God, truth, and her desire to serve Him.
Life without Mona is unimaginable, but she has equipped us all with the love and direction needed to carry on. She touched many lives with her kindness, love, and abundance of wisdom. She was truly a mighty woman and will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to know her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Danny McMahon; two daughters, Madison Marie McMahon and Lauren Kayleigh McMahon. Mona is also survived by her four siblings Loretta Ellis, Sharon Ogden, Terri Babb and Rodney Roubaud
Pallbearers honored to serve will be. Danny McMahon, Howard Babb, Rodney Roubaud, Mark McMahon, Bobby Wright and Beau Vineyard
To send flowers for the family please visit: Vicki’s Flowers & Gifts 256-638-8558