Edward Harold Johnson was born on October 25, 1948 to Rev. Edward Paul Johnson and Pauline McSpadden Johnson. He was a lifelong resident of Fort Payne, AL and grew up with his older brother Henry, his younger brother Ben, and his younger sister Linda.
He was a talented athlete in all sports he played, but he excelled in basketball. Affectionately nicknamed Easy Ed, he could easily maneuver his 6’5″ frame and became an all-state basketball player at Fort Payne High School. He continued his basketball career at Snead State upon graduation. He eventually transferred to Jacksonville State University where he earned a degree in English.
Eddy taught junior English and senior History for two years at Fyffe High School before joining a good friend in the hosiery business. He eventually co-owned Fort Payne Socks Inc for more than 25 years, selling the business and retiring in 2006. He truly cared about all of his employees and appreciated each one of them.
He enjoyed cooking, golfing, and traveling. He has played over 25 of the top 100 ranked golf courses in the world. He also cherished time with his many friends. He loved the camaraderie, insightful conversations, and the many laughs they shared.
Eddy’s greatest accomplishment was his family. He married Deborah Terrell on May 31, 1975. They have one son, Paul, and one daughter, Susan. The grandchildren started coming in 2008, and to say he was a proud grandfather is an understatement. Lynn, Lucas, Nolan, Jillian, Caroline, and little Eddy adored their Paw Paw.
He is survived by:
Wife of 45 years: Deborah Terrell Johnson
Son: Edward Paul Johnson II (Tara)
Daughter: Susan Johnson Lingg (Shayne)
Grandchildren: Deborah Lynn Johnson, Lucas Erwin Lingg, Nolan Johnson Lingg, Jillian Pauline Johnson, Caroline Marie Johnson, & Edward Shayne Lingg
Brothers: Henry Johnson & Ben Johnson (Anna)
Sister: Linda Johnson Ramage
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Rev. Edward Paul Johnson & Pauline McSpadden Johnson
Brother-in-law: Ray Ramage
Pallbearers: Henry Johnson, Ben Johnson, James O’Shields, S.E. Baugh, Jimmy Bailey, Matt Guice, & Pete Ramage
Graveside Service was 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from the Fischer Cemetery with Rev. Will Ramage officiating.