Lura Bell Henderson
Mrs. Lura Bell Henderson, age 87, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

She is survived by:

Children: Rodney Henderson (Deborah), Myra Cantrell, LaWanda Evett (Jerry), & Rebecca Stone (Dave)

11 Grandchildren, 15 Great-Grandchildren, & 2 Great Great-Grandchildren

Sister: Velma Burt Kale

Brother: Rayford Henderson

Pallbearers: Michael Hirst, Mickey Hirst, Marty Hirst, Hunter Hirst, Labron Rigstad, & Justin Evett

Preceded in death by:

Husband: Hugo Henderson

Sisters: Nezzie McClung, Margie Arnold, & Ruth Rush

Brothers: Bill Henderson & Buddy Henderson

The Family is accepting flowers.

Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne.

Funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from the Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Pastor Brian Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Stewart Cemetery.

