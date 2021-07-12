Mrs. Lura Bell Henderson, age 87, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
She is survived by:
Children: Rodney Henderson (Deborah), Myra Cantrell, LaWanda Evett (Jerry), & Rebecca Stone (Dave)
11 Grandchildren, 15 Great-Grandchildren, & 2 Great Great-Grandchildren
Sister: Velma Burt Kale
Brother: Rayford Henderson
Pallbearers: Michael Hirst, Mickey Hirst, Marty Hirst, Hunter Hirst, Labron Rigstad, & Justin Evett
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Hugo Henderson
Sisters: Nezzie McClung, Margie Arnold, & Ruth Rush
Brothers: Bill Henderson & Buddy Henderson
The Family is accepting flowers.
Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne.
Funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from the Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Pastor Brian Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Stewart Cemetery.