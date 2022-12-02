Marie Steele Riley Wilson

Marie Riley Wilson, 95, a long-time resident of Collinsville, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to her Heavenly Father on December 1, 2022. Funeral services will be held 1 pm, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Collinsville Baptist Church with visitation 11 am - 1 pm. Pastor John Morgan, Officiating, and burial following in Collinsville Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilson was born on June 26, 1927, in Townley, AL, to John Auston Riley and Bernice Hensley Riley. She attended Jacksonville State University, earning B.S. Ed. and the University of Alabama, obtaining the M.A.ED. She retired from the DeKalb County Schools in 1991.
Committed to her church, Marie Wilson lived in Collinsville for over 70 years. Her faith was essential in her life, and she was especially devoted to her Sunday School class. Mrs. Wilson gave her life to Christ at an early age at Collinsville Baptist Church but moved from the area during high school. When she returned to Collinsville in 1956, Mrs. Wilson was a member for 66 continuous years.
Mrs. Wilson loved her family and is survived by three daughters: Cheryl Hulsey (Richard), Auburn, AL; Patricia Edwards, Collinsville, AL; Susan Minor, Panama City Beach, FL; grandsons, Richard H. Hulsey, Jr. (Amy), Millbrook, AL; John Edwards (Eeron), Gadsden, AL; Riley Edwards (Miranda), Rainsville, AL; Jared Edwards (Leslie), Morristown, TN; Mark Austin Minor, Atlanta, GA; James Wilson Minor, Melbourne, FL; great-grandchildren, Foster Hulsey, Opelika, AL; Tomee Edwards, Gadsden, AL; Livie Kate Edwards, Rainsville, AL; Cooper, Cameron, and Collins Edwards, Morristown, TN. Additionally, she is survived by a sister, Jo Ruth Riley Friday, Tuscaloosa, AL; brother-in-law, A.C. Tucker, Brentwood, TN, and many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. Wilson was predeceased by her husband of almost 61 years, James Dillard Wilson, Collinsville, AL; sisters, Jewel Banks Riley Martin, Burleson, TX and Anita Riley Tucker, Brentwood,TN; brother, Eugene (Gene) Riley, Hoover, AL, and son-in-law, Johnnie Mack Edwards, Collinsville, AL.
The family gives special thanks to Mrs. Wilson’s caregivers, Billie Farley, Anita Bowers, Kendall Briggs, Mary Orr, Dawn Small, Charlie Stewart, Shirley Wills, and the medical professionals who recently cared for her at Collinsville Health Care and Rehabilitation.
Floral arrangements or memorial gifts in honor of her life may be sent to Collinsville Baptist Church, P. O. Box 558, 4276 AL Hwy 68, Collinsville, AL 35961.
W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.