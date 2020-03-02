Noah Dobbs, age 93 of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Mr. Dobbs was born on February 13, 1927 to the late Henry & Lester Arther Dobbs in DeKalb County. Mr. Dobbs retired from Sola Electric as a truck driver, was a member of Walkers Chapel United Methodist Church and the VFW. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during World War II.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Walkers Chapel Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
Mr. Dobbs is survived by his Wife, Mrs. Martha Eulene Dobbs; children, Lynn & Milford Cushen and Lou & Greg Doty; grandchildren, Jennifer & Scott Ridgeway, Nancy & Keith Kunkel and Hannah & David Castrilli; great-grandchildren, Noah Wylie Rodriguez, Will Borst, Cooper Kunkel, Bradlee Kunkel, and Abigail Grace Castrilli; and step great-grandchildren, Halle Ridgeway and Carter Ridgeway.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard Van Dobbs.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.