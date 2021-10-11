Stanford “Stan” Carson

Stan Eugene Carson, age 50, born May 31, 1971 passed away, Friday, October 8, 2021. He loved hunting and fishing and Alabama Football, he also liked wood working and playing with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Myrick; sister Crystal Gregory and brother Michael Williams, Jr.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Kathy Carson, Valley Head, AL; son, Stanford (Tiffany) Carson, Jr., Rainsville, AL, daughters, Amanda (Colton) Ditmore, Valley Head, AL, Amber (Jeremy) Hart, Valley Head, AL; grandkids, Kensleigh and Baby Ditmore, Madison and Matthew Carson and Kai Ballenger, Javien Hart; dad, Doug Carson, Henegar, AL; sisters, Sharon (Chris) Williams, Lafayette, GA, Tonya (Gene) Ellis, Rainsville, AL; brothers, Dennis Carson, Fort Payne, AL, Mike (Ginger) Carson, Dutton, AL, Tim (Tracy) Carson, Trenton, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM EDT Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in the Trenton Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with Brother David Brown officiating.
Burial will be held in Headsprings Cemetery.
Serving pallbearers will be Dustin Bowes, Steven Gregory, Tyler Gregory, Corey Ellis, Noah Davis and Nathaniel Foshee.
The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM
