It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marlin Orman Cummings, Jr. 57, of Collinsville, Alabama, on Monday, September 20, 2021 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Affectionately known as Orman, he was born December 16,1963 in Aliceville, Alabama.
Orman enlisted in the United States Coast Guard on February 2,1983 and married his high school sweetheart on November 19,1983.
He loved his country, was fiercely patriotic and was a proud member of the American Legion Post 89 of Fort Payne, Alabama, since September 2016, where he served as Commander for 18 months.
Orman will be remembered as a God-fearing man who always put his family first.
Orman was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin Cummings, Sr. and Jewell Cummings.
He is survived by his wife of almost 38 years, Elata Cummings; his two daughters, Emily Cummings-Box (Jesse) and Naomi Cummings-Payne (Dylan); two grandchildren, William LaDale Cummings-Box and Rosalee Anne Cummings-Box; two brothers, Kenneth Martin (Julie) and Carl Martin Sr. (Penny); four nephews, two nieces and thirteen great-nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jesse Box, Dylan Payne, Chris Martin, Carl L. Martin Jr., Tommy Martin, and Michael Martin and the American Legion Post 89.
Special thanks to Bearden Transportation, DeKalb Regional Medical Center (doctors, nurses, and staff) and the staff at Care Plus.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.