Mr. James Edwin Allen, age 87, of Crossville, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, August 3, 2020 from Liberty Baptist Church in Painter with burial to follow in Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2pm-6pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the church. Officiating will be Bro. Chris Andrews, Bro. Roger White, and Bro. Earl Mitchell.
Survivors
Sons: Jeff Allen and Shannon (Malarie) Allen
Sisters: Reba Cason and Clara Edmonson
Brothers: Kenneth Allen, Thomas Allen, and Dewight Allen
Grandchildren: James, Brady, and Maggie Jo.
Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his wife: Shelba A. Allen; parents: Dock & Irene Griffith Allen; sisters: Myrtle Fant and Doris Barrett; brother: Charles Allen
Mr. Allen served as church clerk at Liberty Baptist Church in Crossville, Ala., for 57 years and treasurer of the church's cemetery fund for 50 years. He served as a deacon and taught Sunday school at Liberty for more than 40 years. He served as a director of the DeKalb County Cattlemen's Association for more than 20 years. He was a USDA inspector for Wayne Poultry in Albertville for 30 years. He also served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1954-56.