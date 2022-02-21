Robert Lee Akins, age 61 of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. Mr. Akins was born on March 3, 1960 to the late Jack & Martha Jean Akins in Fort Payne. He was Director of Transportation at GameTime and a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Payne.
Funeral services for Robert Akins will be 2 p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Fort Payne with the Revs. John Screws and Marshall Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 4pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Akins is survived by his wife, Ramona Hunter Akins; children, Jared Akins and Will (Elizabeth) Akins; sister, Diane Akins; sister-in-law, Denise Miller and husband, Clark; and nieces, Megan Miller, Caitlin (Casey) Lane and Madison Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father & mother-in-law, N.L. & Evelyn Hunter.
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.