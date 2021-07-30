Coach Jerry Brown, age 59, of Hammondville, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at his residence.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Moore Callahan; father, Frank Brown; grandparents, Agnes Moore, Max Moore, Julia Brown Allison, and step-grandmother, Louise Bailey Moore.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Brown; children, Emily Talton (Matthew) and Heather Jones; granddaughter, Ellie Lou Talton; brothers, Jeff Callahan and Jimmy Callahan; sisters, Debra Hicks (David), Angie Lyle (Andrew), and Katianna Sims; brother-in-law, Jimmy Miller; sisters-in-law, Keri Bailey (Clay), Tabitha Whalen (Kelley), and Tracy Cooper (Benny); nieces and nephews, Andrea Lyle, Anna Lyle, Melanie Foster, Amanda Duncan, Riley Jenkins, Lilah Sims, Saydi Sims, Tyler Whalen, Jordan Whalen, Paige Vaughn, Matthew Gentle, Jace Bailey, Jack Bailey; and four great-nieces and nephew.
Jerry Brown was born in July 1962 in Birmingham, Alabama to Frank and Betty Brown. He was Betty’s first child and stole her heart early on. It is said that the doctor that delivered him told her Jerry was such a big baby that he was ready to call Bear Bryant to get ready for another player.
Jerry was a natural leader, an accomplished football player and coach, a teacher, and a gifted story-teller of great adventures and tall tales. Jerry worked his way through college twice at various jobs that ran the gamut from hauling hay and selling firewood to working at GameTime and Shaw Industries.
He was also known to be a buyer, seller, and fixer of cars, motorcycles and basically any vehicle with a motor. Jerry graduated in 1985 from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration.
After working in management a few years at Shaw Industries, he decided that he really missed football and really wanted to be a football coach and teacher. He returned to school at Jacksonville State University and earned his Master’s degree in Secondary Education Social Science. Soon Jerry was teaching and coaching at Northwest Georgia High School. After a few years, the opportunity came to join the staff of Valley Head High School and Jerry was at home.
Jerry was blessed to meet the love of his life, Tammy Miller, and make a home with her in Hammondville. One of the happiest moments of his life was when his grandbaby, Ellie Lou, was born. She has always loved Jerry and refers to him as Pop.
As Tammy and many people in the community will tell you, Jerry loved Valley Head Football, Alabama Football, nice cars, story-telling and being with his family. Jerry was often loud and laughing, but he was a private man who liked to keep some business to himself and never wanted to complain.
When he got sick, he always held out hope of getting better, so to him, there was no point in discussing it. If you remember Jerry, and many of you will; remember the good things about him, because that is what he would want you to do. Jerry wanted us all to reach for the best and make the most of our opportunities.
Pallbearers will be: Marcus Stanfill, Chance Hodges, Eduardo Robles, Trever Manley, Heath Kirby, Rusty Higdon, Jairo Castillo, and John Kirby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valley Head High School Quarterback Club, 235 1st Ave., Valley Head, AL 35989.
Remember, “Follow the money…..”
Funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Valley Head High School Gymnasium with Rayford Bethune and Richard Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery.
Visitation is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 1 at Valley Head High School Gymnasium.