William Joseph Rene Cyr, 91, of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was born December 12, 1930 in Gardner, Massachusetts to the late William J. Cyr and Rita Couture Cyr. Mr. Cyr was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a partner in MarMil Steel and active in Rotary and the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. During his retirement years, he became an avid gardener.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Dorothy Schulz Cyr; children William Walter Cyr (Jaylene), Cynthia Cyr Teague (David) and Linda Cyr Beale (Billy); sister Jackie Reeves; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6th at Wills Creek Assisted Living, 1050 Airport Road NW, Fort Payne, AL 35968 with military honors.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.