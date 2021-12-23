Gaynelle Hubbard Wigley, 86, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Born in 1935 in Geraldine, Alabama, she moved to Chattanooga in 1953.
She retired from World Book, Inc. and then worked at H&R Block. She was a long-time active member of Brooks Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her 29 years of volunteer service at Memorial Hospital Hixson, and also served at Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles R. Wigley.
Survivors include daughters, Teresa (Kim) McDowell, of Maryville, Tennessee, and Cindy (Joe) Fuqua, of Stockbridge, Georgia; Grandsons, Joe (Elizabeth) Fuqua, of Cummings Georgia; Jacob (Darla) Fuqua, of Stockbridge, Georgia; granddaughter, Brooke (Shane) Bailey, of Winder, Georgia; 5 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 from 11am to 1pm at Lane Funeral Home on Ashland Terrace with a service to follow in the Coulter Chapel of Lane Funeral Home. Live streaming of the service will be available on the funeral homes website.
Interment will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 2pm at Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, Brooks Memorial United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415 www.lanefh.com (423)877-3524.