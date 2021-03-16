Mildred Wade Hurtt, 94, of Birmingham, formerly of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born April 14, 1926 to the late Dennis J. and Claudia Smith Wade.
Private graveside services will be held at Walkers Chapel Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Self (Stan) and Elizabeth Springer (Brad); grandchildren Cherry Self, Justin (Megan) Self, Jared (Tracy) Self, Jacob (Laura) Self, Allison Springer, and Courtney Sanders; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.