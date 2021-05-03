Charles Ray Arther, 86, of the Dogtown community, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021.
He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his buddies, as well as gardening and tending his chickens.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Walkers Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until the 4 p.m. hour of service.
He is survived by his wife, Janelle Johnson; daughters Sherry Gabioud and husband Brian and Sheila Payne; grandchildren Elizabeth Burks, Allison Brooks, Christina Payne, Matt Payne, Joshua Payne, and Will Payne; great-grandchildren Oliver, Wesley and Canaan Brooks, Mason and Jackson Payne, and Charlie and Carter Payne; and his beloved dog, Peanut.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Lola Mae Arther and siblings Leon, Archie, Alton, Horace, Bertha, Birdie, Estelle, and Cecilia.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.