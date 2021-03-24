Sue Anderson Delucia, a mighty woman of Faith, a fun loving, never met a stranger, kind, gentle and caring soul, passed peacefully surrounded by her family in her home, Wednesday morning, March 24th, 2021.
She was a co-owner of Anderson Boats in Cullman, Decatur and Gardendale, a family business of 50 years started by her parents. She was a member of Fort Payne Christian Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Payne Christian Center, P.O. Box 680123, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Robby & Dena Harbison; grandchildren, Garrett Harbison, Grant Harbison, Jessica Glover and husband Luke, and Caleb Terry; Step-children, John Delucia and wife, Jessica, Chris Delucia and wife, Wynter, Matt Delucia, and Sarah Davis and husband, Jonathan; brother, Rick Anderson and wife, Cathy; sister, Teresa Barnes and husband, Richard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Delucia; and parents, Bill & Frances Anderson.
