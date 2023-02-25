Charles Brian Malone, a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on Sunday February 19, 2023, at the age of 75. After months of declining health following a diagnosis of Multiple System Atrophy Cerebral Involvement, Charles died peacefully at his home in Morrisville, NC. Those who knew him best called him Charlie, but of all his titles, Pop-pop was his favorite.
Born on May 3, 1947, Charles was the oldest son of Charles Lovelace and Frances Uptain Malone. After growing up in Fort Payne, he attended the University of Alabama where he graduated with a BS degree in Industrial Engineering, where he met the love of his life. After graduation, he and Sara were married just prior to him taking a job with Vought Aerospace after which he joined the US Army, where he served time in Huntsville, Alabama and Germany during the Vietnam Era. Upon returning from Germany, Charlie and Sara returned to Fort Payne, where he began working at The Heil Company, from which he retired after 37 years of service. After retirement, Charlie enjoyed time on the golf course and spending time with his family. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where served as a choir member, deacon, elder, and treasurer over the years.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sara, and daughter, Christy (Bryan) Lewis. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Mark and Karen Malone, his three grandchildren, Heatherlyn Hardesty, Mason Hardesty and Camden Lewis, his nephew Robert Malone and numerous cousins.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles L. and Frances Malone.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2pm on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Payne, Alabama with the Reverends Tom and Theresa Martin and Reverend John Brock officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church prior to the service from noon-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church in his memory.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.