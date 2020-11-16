On Friday, November 13th, 2020 the beloved Mrs. Roberta Galloway Cash, passed away in peace at her residence in Mentone, Alabama with her family by her side.
She was born March 23, 1929, and was a devoted and loving wife, supportive mother, caring and compassionate grandmother and aunt, wonderful sister and gracious friend.
Roberta was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 67 years, Max Gerome Cash. They had seven children: Anita (Ben) Banks, Fort Payne, Alabama; Larry (Barbara) Cash, Anchorage, Alaska; Susan (Larry) Hooks, Mentone, Alabama; Bruce (Robin) Cash, Austin, Texas; Philip Cash, Mentone, Alabama; Neil Cash (deceased); and Ann (Steve) Harrell, Dalton, Georgia.
Grandchildren: Seth (Amber) Banks, Nashville, Tennessee; Allison (Aaron) Jack, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Jordan (Lauren) Cash, Vancouver, Washington; Kyle Hooks, Huntsville, Alabama; Cassie (Gary) Parker, Mentone, Alabama; Katie (Josh) McKay, Austin, Texas; Bruce Jr. (Christine) Cash, Austin, Texas; Lydia Cash, Dumfries, Virginia; Lindsey (John) Reiman, Austin, Texas; Matthew Cash (Rebecca), Austin, Texas; and Corey Cash, Austin, Texas.
Great-Grandchildren: Scarlett Avery Banks (deceased); Bowman, Lincoln and Barrett Jack; J.J., Cash, Mary Kate and Anna Brooke McKay; Quinn and Callie Cash; and Maxwell “Max” Parker.
Siblings of Roberta are Janice Galloway, Max Galloway (deceased), Patricia “Marcie” Galloway Chumley (deceased), and Jerry Galloway (deceased).
Roberta’s gentleness, grace, and kindness toward others was her trademark. Her influence on family and community are profound and meaningful. She had a God given gift of sharing love to people and always put others before herself in thought and deed. Her most distinguishing characteristic was her absolute commitment and devotion to the love of her life, Max. Her favorite memories are those spent visiting the lakes that Max designed because of the peacefulness and remoteness of the place as well as the opportunity it represented for quiet times with family and friends. Her secret to a long and happy life was simple, “Read your Bible and pray every day.”
Roberta spent her life as a dedicated, faithful and loving Christian, she had a long-standing relationship with God and she inspired many with her positive, cheerful outlook in happy anticipation of heaven. Family was the pivotal essence of Roberta’s life. She was proud and honored to be the matriarch, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her large family. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her favorite people…Roberta loved and adored her family; they were her world. If you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into their faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. Roberta wanted nothing more than for them to have a wonderful life. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.
In addition to her devotion to her family and community over the years, Roberta enjoyed gardening, sewing, and reading. She loved to cook “meals from her garden” for her large family. Her hands were rarely still. She was kind and helpful and always influenced others by her example, holding the highest integrity in family and in life. She had great ambitions for her children and sought inspiration in the pages of her Bible.
She quickly learned to navigate on the computer and as a Mom and Grandmom, she communicated via email to her family. She was extraordinary in her pursuit of knowledge and loved the internet for researching interests and shopping online. She was intellectually inspiring, and known for her unwavering support and encouragement to others to achieve their goals through education. “Your education is not complete until you have a college degree” are the words her children heard their entire youth.
Roberta will forever be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort that she is in heaven watching over all of us and is now at rest in God’s arms. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful woman has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Proverbs 3:5-6-“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths’.
In honor of Roberta’s love of flowers the family will be accepting flowers, or donations in her honor to Mentone Community Church are appreciated.
Visitation is Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday November 18, 2020 with Rev. Randy Addison with burial at Bankhead Cemetery.