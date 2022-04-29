Kenneth “Dale” Brown passed away April 24, 2022 in Asheville, NC after an extended illness. He was a native of Fort Payne, AL and a graduate of Fort Payne High School (1974). He received a Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing (78) and a Masters of Science in Nursing (83) from the University of Alabama in Birmingham.
His professional career started at Baptist Medical Center in Montgomery, AL. During those 11 years, he worked in a variety of nursing areas and Nursing Education and Administration.
He worked in Nursing Administration at St. Mary’s in Knoxville, TN and for the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals. Until his death, he was involved in accreditation consultation.
One of his greatest loves was to help nurses understand the importance of standards and how they translate to safe patient care. In his last few years, he had the privilege to work with VA Medical Centers and those staff who support our veterans. What a pleasure!
Dale was proceeded in death by his mother, Patsy Hodge Brown, father Kenneth Brown and a son, David Michael Brown.
He is survived by his faithful, loving husband Will Archuletta who met his every need as companion and caregiver. Two children, son Benjamin Brown (Leslie), Lenoir City, TN and daughter Grace Buckner (Kaleb), Knoxville, TN. Sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Dr. Danny Mince, Fort Payne, AL. Nephew Evan Mince (Caty), Cullman, AL. Four precious grandchildren, Noah and Jude Brown, and Everett and Ruthie Buckner. Uncle, James “Buddy” Hodge (Margaret), Fort Payne, AL.
Through his life, he maintained relationships with college friends, friends in Montgomery and Knoxville, and consultants all over the United States. He also made a host of friends whom he loved to entertain after he and Will moved to Asheville. He loved a good challenge in the kitchen.
Many thanks are expressed to Messino Cancer Center staff Dr. Sean Warsch, Dr. Josh Baru, Nurse Practitioners Mary Martin and Brad Wilson. Lastly the nursing staff on 9KT Oncology at Mission Health who were angels of mercy.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, Asheville, NC.
Burial was April 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Green Hills Cemetery, Asheville, NC
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Compassion International. Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. You may share condolences at www.grocefuneralhome.com.