Dear Editor,
This is a letter I wish I could send to President Trump. I hope you are willing to print my opinion with the hope that maybe he or one of his people may see it.
Mr. Trump,
We have a few people here in the South that did not like you but for the most part, we do now! I am just an old country boy but I am pretty smart and have been able to make a good living for over 50+ years and I’m still going. I think as a president you were the best we’ve had in my working years. And I believe anyone with any sense will probably think the same. For the biggest part of the South we hope you will run AGAIN!
Thank you very much for the four years you stood up for all of us in the United States of America.
Bobby Williams,
Fort Payne, Alabama
