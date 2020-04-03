There’s an epidemic going around, and it’s not just the one attacking respiratory systems. No, I’m referring to an outbreak of stupidity and/or stubbornness.
Please, folks, use your brains and don’t be so inconsiderate of others. If you are one of those essential employees, be considerate to your workmates. Don’t go out partying and then go back to work on Monday, potentially spreading the virus to your co-workers for them to carry home to infect their children! It’s essentially the difference between jumping out of a window and pulling several people with you.
Alabamians have a long tradition of not liking being told what to do, especially by folks from the north. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey noted this stubborn quality while issuing a statewide Stay at home order Friday, admitting that encouraging people had not been enough to motivate them to stay home in their own interest. The order takes effect Saturday, April 4, at 5:00 p.m.
This foolish disregard for warnings is almost to the point where we’re going to see a sort of social Darwinism in action, except that instead of “survival of the fittest” we may see “extinction of the most stupid.”
This guy I know, we’ll call him “Bubba,” has gone into overdrive sharing conspiracy theories about how this is all just one giant hoax and defiantly declared, “No one has the right to tell me, a grown man, where I can or can’t go!”
He’s the same guy who constantly wraps himself in the American flag and boasts about his patriotism in the same conversation in which he describes how he will murder American soldiers or police officers if they attempt to enforce laws he doesn’t like.
I heard that “Bubba” was walking around a local superstore one night this past week being his “good ol boy” self, still shaking hands and standing around chatting with everyone he knew.
He recently mocked me for going into a grocery store with a list of exactly what I needed, my face covered by a mask, keeping my distance from others and dousing myself in disinfectant so I wouldn’t bring his germs home with me. You see, he thinks this is all just a bunch of nonsense.
He’s wrong. As Gov. said in her press conference, this is deadly serious.
In a couple of weeks, I fully expect Bubba to be one of the people sharing a ventilator at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Then again, he may be one of the fortunate souls who aren’t terribly affected by COVID-19, which would just encourage him to go on spreading it to other people who end up on our obituary pages.
When there’s a highly contagious virus rapidly spreading, each of us has a civic and patriotic responsibility to look out for our neighbors.
Patriotic?
Yes!
See, now I’m talking Bubba’s language. He may not care about infecting his grandma, but he’ll move mountains to demonstrate his love for America. I say he’s stupid because he gets caught up in worshipping iconography instead of what those colors represent -- community. He's slow to grasp that freedom doesn’t mean having a right to be irresponsible.
For years, our legal system has punished people with infectious viruses like HIV, viral hepatitis or tuberculosis if they intentionally expose another person with the intent to harass or threaten that person.
It’s less clear when the weapon is a highly contagious virus that can be spread by someone days before they show any symptoms of having it, a virus that can survive on surfaces for hours. A bug that we can only know if we’ve been infected with after getting tested and receiving the results in a few days.
How insidious of this virus to leave some with relatively mild illness while swiftly invading the respiratory systems of others!
Bubba is so confident that there’s nothing to worry about that other people take those social cues and start to modify their behavior as well. But, my friends, if you underestimate COVID-19, it exploits this with deadly consequences.
Well, I’m done being polite. If you fail to heed the recommendations of public health officials, you’re asking for it. I trust their words far more than his blabber.
The one area where Bubba and I agree is the danger of government over-reach when it comes to this catastrophe. I think, however, that Gov. Ivey made the right choice issuing her stay at home order. Of course, enforcement is everything, and Attorney General Steve Marshall admitted they are going to have a light touch unless some business is a flagrant offender. Some businesses may decide they can make more money violating the order than they'd lose if they got caught and were forced to pay the $500 fine.
Considering the long list of exempted categories, I don't know how much this new order is intended more to make it appear that Alabama is taking decisive action than actually limiting movement.
We are entering a season when public officials will throw people under the bus to scapegoat them to take the blame for mismanagement in a time of crisis. I don’t trust anyone whose first instinct is to search for someone else to blame.
We will eventually get COVID-19 under control, but absent some miracle, a whole lot of people are going to die before that happens. The longer-term risk (beyond our mangled economy) is the rise of authoritarian power grabs. The decisions our leaders make in the months ahead might lead our country down a path we’ll regret.
Our nation has a documented history of broad expansion of government authority during emergencies, contravening the rights citizens normally take for granted. Officials declare emergency powers, then the crisis passes but he or she doesn’t give them back.
Because we are frightened out of our wits and desperate for a savior, we trade our freedoms for security.
It has happened so often that whenever a new threat emerges, there’s always going to be some percentage of the population - skeptical people like Bubba - dismissing public warnings as hoaxes intended to scare people so they can be controlled. Paranoia provokes us to consider scenarios in which our own government might create panic so that we turn to them, so desperate that we willingly surrender the guardrails that keep their power in check.
I didn’t understand what “getting the government we deserve” meant until this.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr has already asked for expanded powers of indefinite detention. He’s been arguing that there is nothing preventing the US from holding “one of its own citizens” indefinitely if he labels them a threat. Chaos reins in the fog of war. There is zero guarantee that the government will show restraint during a national emergency.
In our rush to respond more rapidly, we’re already abandoning regulations that protect people and limit the possibility of corruption. These actions become justified by needing to curb the behavior of citizens abusing their privileges and not wisely exercising their rights.
In other words, when you ignore recommendations, they turn into orders, as happened Friday during Gov. Ivey's reluctant press conference.
When you don’t voluntarily comply, government turns up the heat and makes it mandatory. Commands aren’t necessary if we follow requests. The governor pretty much said the same thing using more diplomatic words.
Pay attention, folks. That’s where we are right now. No official would have to issue a shelter-at-home order if folks just had common sense.
Bubba’s selfishness and arrogance will pave the path to the loss of freedoms he claims to cherish.
It's no longer a request -- it's an order: STAY HOME!
