Well, it’s that time of year when life gets back to normal...but not this year. I said Normal...you do remember the days of normalcy, don’t you? I know it has been a while, and we are not as young as we were back in March, so we may be a little forgetful.
August has arrived. Normally, school cranks back up in early August. From the age of 6 until 24, I began school every fall. I learned slowly! In recent times, students have started back to school in the middle of summer. We didn’t begin that early back then, because many schools were not air conditioned.
It was so hot in August that gum we stuck under our desktop would have melted and fallen right off in the floor. What a mess that would have caused when someone stepped in it. This year things are a mess too, but not because of melted gum. Due to you know what, several schools will not start the year meeting for classes. For the time being, students will continue to learn online. When I was a kid the only online we had was when Mama washed clothes and we hung them outside on line to dry. But then, we also didn’t eat banana pudding for breakfast back then. Oh, I would have loved banana pudding for breakfast, but Mama didn’t believe in such.
The only kind of sugar she allowed before lunch was the kind she gave me on the jaw. I may have fussed a little about jaw sugar, but I really didn’t mind.
I also wouldn’t have minded a little banana pudding. Mama made banana pudding...really good banana pudding. It was eaten for dessert after lunch or supper, but never for breakfast. I love being an adult! Mama usually cooked a big breakfast with homemade biscuits, bacon or ham, eggs, grits, and gravy. Sometimes the gravy was flour gravy and sometimes red-eye gravy. I must have been crazy, but I didn’t want any of that stuff back then. You notice I said “back then.” I usually didn’t eat breakfast. Mama constantly asked, “Don’t you want an egg?” I teased her by replying, “No, I don’t want a negg.” Mama is long gone, but my family still laughs about having “neggs” for breakfast. Sometimes Mama packed up my biscuit that I had not eaten, and my bacon I had not eaten, and sent them to school with me. I usually sold mine to Bert Crowell for a dime. His mama gave him a dime for recess, and mine had given me a cold biscuit with bacon. Bert wanted my biscuit and I wanted an ice-cream bar. We both went home happy, especially since our mamas didn’t know. I would have rather had banana pudding, but they didn’t sell that.
Last week, Jean made a big bowl of banana pudding. The only problem was it was to take to someone else, but she was sweet enough to save out a little for me. Since she made it early that morning, I had mine for breakfast. Mama would have never allowed such, but I figure banana pudding is healthy.
It has fruit and milk in it and both are good for you, right? Did I mention that I love being an adult? Okay, I’ll admit that banana pudding for breakfast is not normal, but then I’ve never been accused of being normal.
I should fit right in during these days of the “new abnormal.”
Please join me in praying for our students and teachers as they begin a new school year...by whatever method they may use. Let’s pray for normal to come back too even if it means no pudding for breakfast!
—Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
