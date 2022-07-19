I had a question about the increase in my property taxes.
I went by the office and want to say a big thank you for the quick access; no appointment was needed.
Updated: July 19, 2022 @ 9:45 pm
The personnel are efficient, friendly, and very helpful. The person who assisted me checked my information patiently and carefully and found that some items needed to be changed.
The revisions worked for me, and now 20-year info is up-to-date and accurate.
So, another big thank you.
Ann Clark
Fort Payne
