In times of crisis, many people call upon their faith to help them through. Some people find new faith. Others begin to question their faith because it is unable to sustain them. In the time of this crisis, I think many people will experience a crisis of faith. Why? Because we, as a society, have distorted our faiths to such a degree that it is difficult to see what the original faith was.
We see and hear and know in our hearts that coronavirus does not care what religion you practice. It doesn’t care whether you are a Democrat or a Republican. It doesn’t care which side of those imaginary lines in the dirt that we call county borders, state borders, and national borders you happen to stand on. It doesn’t care whether you are gay or straight, gun loving or anti-gun, pro-life or pro-choice, rich or poor.
But lately our politicians and even our religious leaders would have you make life decisions based on those divisions. They would have you practice a religion of “us vs. them”. I suspect that, whatever faith you practice, those ideas are likely in diametric opposition to the basic teachings of your faith.
Now is the time to strip away all the divisive societal teachings and find the foundation of your faith. For many of us, that foundation is just plain love. For the duration of this crisis, focus only on that one core belief and shed those divisive trappings that will only bring you grief.
Now is the time to take a hard look at yourself. Are you practicing your faith in a way that is convenient for you at this moment? Hint: If you are hoarding anything, if you are not practicing social distancing, if you are speaking of “others” in a way that implies that they do not deserve health care or financial support, then you are probably not practicing your faith.
Now is the time to recognize that our faith need not be at war with science. In issues of public health, science must be our guide. If you ignore science or follow leaders that ignore science, you do so at the risk of bringing disease down upon yourself, your family and your loved ones.
Now is the time to love your neighbor as yourself. Now is the time to be true to your faith.
Tobey Miller, Fort Payne
