It’s once again time for the Boom Days Heritage Celebration.

This is always such a fun event and attracts people to our community. I’ve already met someone browsing the downtown stores on Monday who said she decided to spend her vacation week here because she’s a big fan of one of the headliners, Joe Nichols, who’ll perform Saturday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.