It’s once again time for the Boom Days Heritage Celebration.
This is always such a fun event and attracts people to our community. I’ve already met someone browsing the downtown stores on Monday who said she decided to spend her vacation week here because she’s a big fan of one of the headliners, Joe Nichols, who’ll perform Saturday night.
I’m not a big country music fan, but I’m sure Nichols and Billy Dean will leave the crowd tapping their toes and singing along to their hits.
I’m looking forward to Friday night’s show featuring several people I know as Dad Company and a Creedence Clearwater Revival cover band take to the same stage. Creedence is one of those bands that you don’t realize how many great songs they recorded until you’re sitting and listening to them performed or streaming.
I’ve seen the local talent who’ll be putting on the show and it’s something you don’t want to miss. That same group of guys has done entire concerts dedicated to covering artists like Bob Seger or performing Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”. It’s like having our own personal Black Jacket Symphony in town!
Ryan Keef deserves credit for organizing and spearheading the Courtyard Concerts where a local musicians (there are a bunch of them) get together and put on a show. I try to attend whenever I can and certainly encourage the rest of you reading this to check out these free shows, made possible by the city of Fort Payne.
I’m eager to see Keef play some Creedence with Dusty Smith, Zach Taylor, James Roberts and Matty Croxton. A fun time is guaranteed if Croxton is on stage, whether he’s doing this or impersonating Elton John or Teddy Gentry in the Boys in the Band tribute show.
Speaking of Alabama, our hometown superstars, Boom Days has proven to be a worthy successor to the June Jam Week events that circulated around the annual concerts that attracted some of the biggest names in show business.
It’s a shame that kids growing up in Fort Payne today have no idea how incredible those days were. I have so many great memories of June Jams, as I’m sure a lot of you do.
Boom Days isn’t that, but if something can’t last forever, it’s a pretty neat way to move on.
If you haven’t participated in past Boom Days events, I strongly encourage you to come see what you’ve been missing out on this weekend.
On Saturday, Gault Avenue will be lined with vendors, artists and cool demonstrations.
We’ve shared a schedule of events, separated by venue, on page A2 inside today’s edition. We’ll have more to share in Saturday’s paper as we greet more visitors to our city.
We want our guests to have a great time, visit our local stores, dine in our restaurants and enjoy staying overnight in our hotels. Be friendly and show them some good ol’ southern hospitality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.