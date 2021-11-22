Dear Editor,
I have read a number of letters in your paper by people who have nothing but praise for Donald Trump. Not everything about Trump is praise-worthy.
We need look no further than January 6th. If you are going to let yourself be taken in by Donald Trump, then be warned. You will get more than you bargained for. It’s like if you pick up a rattlesnake and get bit. It’s not like you will not have learned something that you should not have already known.
W.R. Ganguet,
Valley Head, Alabama
