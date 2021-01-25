Dear Editor,
And if it seems evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day when ye will serve; whether the gods your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood of the gods of the Amorites in whose land y dwell: But as for me and my house we will serve the Lord. (Joshua 24:15)
And Elijah came unto all the people and said, How long halt ye between opinions? If the Lord be God, follow Him. And the people answered him not a word. (1 Kings 15:21)
Israel is God’s chosen people. Ten tribes of Israel was not lost by the Assyrians. Judah went into captivity seventy years to the Babylonians. The temple and Jerusalem was destroyed by the Romans. It was all done for Israel’s unsteadfastness.
The United States is following the same course. The United States of America is no better than Israel or Jerusalem.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne, Alabama
