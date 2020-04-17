I have often said there are so many hours in a day. During these stay-at-home days, I seem to have many more than I used to have. One good thing about all this extra time is that I’ve been able to catch up on some things. One of those things has been my yard work. My yard looks better than it has in a long time... maybe ever. I’ve cut grass when it really didn’t even need cutting. I’ve torn down an old wooden gym-set that Drew had outgrown. We’ve cleaned up outlying areas of the yard that have been ignored for some time. I’m not saying it was badly overgrown back there, but as it turns out, my old truck had not been stolen after all! We had some dead trees cut and hauled off. Jean found out that she could order plants and shrubs online and they would deliver them right to our doorstep. You’re not the one who told her about this, are you? Now those have been planted. I cleaned up the creek banks in our back yard with the weed-eater. Creek is probably a hyperbole, but I like the way it sounds better than calling it a spring. It was there on the creek bank that the excitement happened. The day before I ran the weed-eater, I had noticed a huge fire-ant mound back there. I was about to make a stinging discovery. There may actually be only so many hours in a day, but the same should never be said of ants in a fire-ant mound. I sprinkled fire-ant killer on them, but I think all that did was make them mad. I carefully avoided stepping on the mound as I weed-eated (I don’t think “eated” is actually a word, but it is now). I felt something stinging my ankles. When I looked down, my khakis were still tan, but now they had black polka-dots up to the knees...lots of black polka dots and they were moving. I have never seen so many fire ants on anyone, especially this one! I frantically tried to slap them off, but quickly realized I was fighting a losing battle. While I was slapping they were stinging and crawling under my pants. I knew I had to get out of those clothes, so I took off running toward the house, striping off clothing along the way. Yes, that’s right, right there in the yard, but at least I was in the back yard. Ray Stevens’s song ran through my mind: “Oh yes, they call him the streak, boogity, boogity, and he ain’t wearing no clothes!” Well, underpants count, don’t they? My pain tolerance won out over my modesty, as well as my pride. My next doors neighbors may have seen a side of me they had never seen before. Which side of me they saw... depends on which side of me they live! I probably did a little dance too, but I honestly did not intend it to be a strip dance. My neighbors may have also thought I was in the Spirit, or that I had been in the spirits, but the truth was I simply had been in the fire ants. They may never be able to un-see what they may have seen. I may have to move!
That night I painted on a gallon of Benadryl and prayed the old song, “Help me make it through the night...without scratching!” The moral of this story is we should always look before we leap or we could be leaping into a mound of pain...not to mention embarrassment.
—Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
