Believe it or not, our 2022 General Election is upon us, November 8 to be exact It seems to be going under the radar screen of most Alabama voters .There will be a record breaking low voter turnout because there are really no contested statewide races. Why? Because we are a one party state when it comes to state offices. All 21 of our state elective offices are held by Republicans. The Democratic party does not field serious candidates because it is a foregone conclusion that a Democrat cannot win an elective statewide races in the Heart of Dixie. The best they can hope for is 40%.

Thus, the Democratic candidates have no money to spend because nobody takes them seriously, and the Republican candidates, who are flush with campaign cash, do not want to waste their money because it is a foregone conclusion that they are going to win. Therefore, with not much money being spent for advertising, the average voter may not realize there is an election, which equals a very low turnout.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.