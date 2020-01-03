Who are DeKalb County’s top leaders?

The Times-Journal is currently working on a special publication honoring DeKalb County’s Top 20 leaders.
Who are DeKalb’s top leaders?
The annual list of local leaders is derived from nominations from the community. We invite you to ask your coworkers, friends and family this question over the next few days. Consider civic and religious groups, local industry and retail, first responders, educators, health professionals – if you know anyone who is making DeKalb County a better place, we want to hear about them.
Nominees must live or work in DeKalb, and there is no age requirement.
In the past, we have seen law enforcement officers, business owners, doctors, firefighters and so many more professions represented among the winners. It is our privilege to take this opportunity to recognize these individuals of our community on a level such as this that highlights their impact on DeKalb County.
The deadline for nominations is January 10, 2020.
Email suggestions or questions to the Times-Journal publisher, Tricia Dunne at tricia.clinton@times-journal.com. Please include the person’s name, age, hometown and a few sentences on why they should be included.
— Our View is the opinion of the Times-Journal’s editorial board, which includes Publisher Tricia Dunne and Managing Editor Emily Kirby.
