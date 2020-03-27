Turn the page, see the hope

When you look at your community newspaper, you’re looking at things that directly impact you on a local, next door level.
You see the scary stuff right now like confirmed virus numbers.
You see the frequent press conferences held by the governor or other officials.
But then there are the hopeful, uplifting things that catch your eye. For instance, stockers at Bruce’s Foodland keeping our community fed or a local embroidery shop turning their talents and attention to creating face masks for healthcare workers.
You’ll see what holds a community together and what really matters in times like this: each other.
I don’t thank my writers enough for the awesome job they come in and do everyday. These are tough times, but it’s times like this that motivate us to keep doing what we love and what we need to do for our community.
If you’re only seeing the bad in the world right now, turn that page in your mind. I guarantee you’ll see the hope that surrounds us right now.
Emily Kirby is the managing editor for the Times-Journal. She can be reached at emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
