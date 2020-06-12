I know we have all seen the work the water department is doing on the west side of town.
These guys did a great job replacing my line. They were courteous and professional. Even after digging a six-foot hole in my yard, they took great care in putting it all back together and spreading seed and straw. They even answered all my questions about what exactly they were doing.
Our utility workers do not get enough credit in keeping our needs met. This goes for street, sanitation, water and power. Thanks for all you do.
Kevin Chitwood, Fort Payne, Alabama
