Today

Cloudy with occasional drizzle...mainly in the morning. High 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.