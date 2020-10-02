From the office of Sen. Steve Livingston:
Northeast Alabama Community College Student and JSU Doctoral Candidate, Wendy Holloway is working to introduce a mental health simulation system called Kognito into our area schools. Wendy’s own personal experiences have pushed her to address the issue and focus her doctoral project on mental health issues facing youth. Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter and Senator Livingston who are advocates for mental health awareness programs were glad to support Wendy in this endeavor.
COVID-19 has brought an additional host of challenges to our youth, making it even more difficult to connect with their friends, be involved in school activities and feel a sense of normalcy. It is even more important that during this time of crisis our teachers are trained to properly recognize a student that may be at risk. “I am thankful to Wendy for her foresight to implement this program in our area schools and potentially prevent a tragedy from occurring.”
For more information on Alabama Department of Mental Health, please contact Senator Steve Livingston’s Office.
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.