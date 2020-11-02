Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE 32 TO 36 DEGREE RANGE WILL SUPPORT THE DEVELOPMENT OF WIDESPREAD FROST EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. THE FROST WILL BEGIN TO DEVELOP BY 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * WHERE...ALL OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST ALABAMA. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&