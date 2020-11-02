I just read the Steve Flowers column in the Times-Journal and my blood is boiling. Flowers continues to label Doug Jones a California Democrat. Senator Jones does not represent California. He represents Alabama and has done a darn good job at it.
Another thing said by Flowers is that if the Democrats gain control of the Senate, Alabama will be put out to pasture. Do not believe that either. Doug Jones is a very capable individual. As for whatever Alabama needs, we can rest assured that Doug Jones will be in the forefront to see that we get it.
W.R. Ganuet,
Valley Head, Alabama
