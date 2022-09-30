Something that’s been on my mind a lot lately is the subject of holidays. Yes, still.
Last week, I wrote about how the overly commercialized onslaught of the combined holiday season, and how we are seemingly bombarded by it earlier and earlier with each passing year.
I also wrote, earlier in the year, about some days being reserved to celebrate specific names.
One needs to look no further than social media to find numerous posts about other holidays that pop up at various times throughout the year. Speaking of holidays, in the movie “A Christmas Story,” an adult Ralphie tells us through narration that his old man’s car tires were actually only tires in the academic sense – they were round, they had once been made of rubber. It’s the same with these holidays. OK, pretty sure none of them were once made of rubber, but they are only holidays in the same academic sense. Most recently, Facebook and social media lit up with pictures of people’s daughters in celebration of “National Daughters Day,” on September 25, certainly not to be confused with “International Daughter’s Day” on September 28.
If you happen to be reading this on Oct. 1, you can celebrate “National Coffee Day.” That’s pretty much every day for me, but it’s nice to know we have a special day set aside to acknowledge and celebrate our java.
If coffee isn’t your thing, you might enjoy having a party with balloons to celebrate “National Balloon Day,” also Oct. 1. If you like both coffee and balloons, then Oct. 1 might be a fantastic day to release some balloons, while holding a cup of coffee, in celebration of said coffee – or maybe take a sip of the coffee in celebration of the satisfactory release of the balloons?
If releasing balloons in honor of coffee or sipping coffee in honor of balloons seems like a strange and curious occurrence, just wait to do one or both on Oct. 9, also known as “Curious Events Day.”
Couldn’t care less about coffee or balloons? Thinking you’d just like to have a party for yourself, boy have I got some good news for you – Oct. 11 is “It’s My Party Day.” I assume it’s not against the rules to cry if you want to, but you might have to wait until Oct. 18 to have your cupcakes as that’s “Chocolate Cupcake Day.” If vanilla is your flavor, you have to wait even longer – all the way until Nov. 1 for “Vanilla Cupcake Day.” Either way, it certainly explains why you are crying. You could have a whole cake during your party, and then you can have another whole cake during “Cake Day” on Nov. 26.
You can drown those tears with a pitcher of your favorite cold brew on Oct. 27, National Beer Day, or just generally be a sourpuss on Oct. 25, “Sourest Day” (for both foods and people).
While werewolves might seem to go best with Halloween, you can celebrate the fact that you are one (or that you’re not) on Oct. 25, “Howl at the Moon Day and Night.” You don’t have to wait for Halloween to enjoy tasty candy, either. Sure, maybe you enjoyed some Sour Patch Kids candy on Sourest Day, but Nov. 7 is “Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day” if you’d like to go on a road trip quest to find a candy bar to scratch that very particular craving (Dec. 16 allows us to have fun with chocolate fondu for “Chocolate Covered Anything Day.”
If you’re less about the sweets and more about the sweet life of the outdoors, visit the trials in one of our beautiful, local parks on Nov. 17, “Take A Hike Day” – just don’t overdo it with the backpack supplies, as it’s also “Use Less Stuff Day.”
Itching to pretend to be a time traveler? “Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day” is Dec. 8. Sure, that sounds like fun – right up until you can’t leap home until you help Darrin and Becky Sue fall in love, adopt a puppy, and save the state fair.
Can’t decide which of the made-up holidays to celebrate, just give it until the literal end of the year – Dec. 31 is “Make Up Your Mind Day.” It’s also New Year’s Eve, but you know, priorities.
And these are all just a small sampling of the fake holidays from now until year’s end, not even remotely representative of the whole. Seem hopelessly confusing and chaotic? Mark your calendar for Nov. 9, “Chaos Never Dies Day.”
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: mark@columnist.com.
