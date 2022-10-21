Do you know what the word fan means? Obviously, you have at least some idea. Especially in this area, where being a college football fan is almost a requirement. I’m an Auburn fan because I apparently enjoy disappointment and misery.
However, the general idea of being a fan doesn’t match the word’s origins.
The word fan is derived from the word fanatic. While “fan” has some lightheartedness, “fanatic” carries a more negative tone. The definition of a fanatic, according to Google (my sincerest apologies, I don’t own a physical dictionary and just needed an easy definition), is “a person filled with excessive and single-minded zeal.”
Some of the synonyms for fanatic would be “zealous”, “extremist” and even “militant.” Now, while these are not necessarily negative, you can see the connotations that would lead you down that path. While not all fans are like this, I wholeheartedly believe that some fandoms do epitomize fanaticism. Particularly, the “Star Wars” fandom.
This group of entitled and petulant man-children have produced some of the most vitriolic and vile comments in the history of the world. Those of you who are a bit younger -- or who just simply don’t care -- might have missed this wave of hatred in the mid-2000s. When the “Star Wars” prequels came out, these people threw an absolute fit.
Their primary target was Jake Lloyd, who played Anakin Skywalker in “The Phantom Menace.” As a child actor, he became an easy target as hateful comments flooded message boards and blogs. Actor Ahmed Best, who played the almost-universally hated Jar Jar Binks, drew some of their fire. Jar Jar has been the butt of jokes for over two decades, but many comments strayed a little too far from harmless humor and got intensely personal and cruel.
This isn’t even something that the fandom left in the 2000s, along with frosted tips. As recently as the last five years, the same fandom attacked different “Star Wars” cast members (usually women of color) in multiple projects on the big screen and streaming on Disney+.
Rather than feeling grateful to have more “Star Wars” to watch, they spewed hatred toward Vietnamese actress Kelly Marie Tran and African-American actress Moses Ingram.
Tran landed her first true global role in 2017, starring as the character Rose Tico in “The Last Jedi” -- a divisive character, to say the least. Regardless of any feelings about the character’s writing and quality, She deserved none of the hatred she received.
At a certain point, the slurs became too much, forcing her to leave social media as she battled suicidal thoughts. Disney then catered to these people, essentially writing her out of the new trilogy’s finale, “The Rise of Skywalker.”
Moses Ingram landed the role of The Third Sister, one of the primary antagonists in the miniseries “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. Her performance landed her a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress. But despite the public success of the show, the fandom couldn’t resist criticizing Ingram as a “diversity hire.” Ingram was flooded with similar racial slurs and bile.
Now, “Star Wars” fans are not the only group that does this. Professional wrestling fans can be incredibly sexist. Superhero fandoms will claim you’re “not a real fan” if you haven’t devoted hours of your life to studying works of popular fiction.
So why do these fandoms who supposedly love these properties behave so deplorably? I believe it’s a mix of nostalgia, arrogance, ignorance and social media anonymity.
Nostalgia for who they were when these properties first came into their lives. Arrogance for believing that they know these properties better and believe they could write their stories better. Ignorance for not realizing how awful it is to allow your love for a franchise property to cause you to spew such hatred online, and social media anonymity.
These anonymous keyboard crusaders revel in sharing hurtful words without facing any real-life consequences. They arguably don’t deserve more of what they claim to love.
— Cori Simmons is a staff writer for The Times-Journal. Email: cori.simmons@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.