As an Auburn fan, I have been subject to many ups and downs in my short lifetime.
In my 22 years on this Earth, I have seen Auburn absolutely dominate, such as in 2004 and 2010. I’ve also seen Auburn stink on the field in 2008 and 2012. I’ve seen shocking upsets, crushing defeats and everything in between. And yet, I don’t think I’ve ever been as frustrated with my team as I have been the last couple of years.
When Gus Malzahn was fired in late 2020, I had a lot of mixed emotions. I adored Gus for many years and believe he was the pioneer of what the NFL is predicated on now, the run-pass option. That was Auburn’s offense in that incredible 2013 season. However, I also saw the negatives that came with a ride on the “Gus Bus.” He couldn’t develop a quarterback and didn’t recruit offensive linemen. Despite being revolutionary in 2010 and 2013, he failed to evolve.
Despite these problems, it saddened me to see Gus leave Auburn. Much like a bad relationship, I thought of the good times. The magic of 2013. The Prayer at Jordan-Hare. The Kick Six. These things made me fall in love with the sport. But even with these memories, I knew it was time for the Tigers to move on to their next chapter at head coach.
Enter Bryan Harsin. He served as head coach at Boise State for seven seasons after he returned to his alma mater in 2014. In his tenure there, the Broncos went 69-19, averaging almost 10 wins a season (it’s worth noting that 2020 only had seven games and they went 5-2). When Harsin was announced as Auburn’s new head coach on December 22, 2020, I was on cloud nine. I thought it was an absolute slam dunk of a hire. Instead of hiring another SEC retread -- as Ole Miss and LSU had done -- Auburn thought outside the box and hired a prospect from the Mountain West Conference.
Unfortunately, those feelings of excitement and hope were wiped out relatively quickly.
This era of Auburn football has been possibly the most infuriating chapter I’ve watched in my lifetime. The main cause of this has been Harsin’s absolute lack of ability to adjust at halftime.
On Nov. 6, 2021, Auburn faced off with Texas A&M at College Station, which would end in a 20-3 loss for the Tigers and start a certain habit for the Tigers under Harsin: they can’t score in the second half, notably against Power 5 opponents. Since that game, Auburn has played nine Power 5 opponents (i.e., a team that is in the SEC, BIG10, Big-12, ACC or Pac-12).
Excluding the loss against Ole Miss a couple of weeks ago, Auburn failed to score more than 10 points in the second half in any of those games. In total, Auburn scored 41 points in the second half from the Texas A&M game in 2021 to the Georgia game of 22. That’s an average of 4.5 points in the second half. In addition to a dead offense, Auburn blew five leads in that stretch, including a 28-3 lead against Mississippi State, a 14-0 lead against South Carolina, a 10-0 lead against Alabama, a 14-0 lead against Missouri and a 17-0 lead against LSU.
Auburn won one game in that stretch, a 17-14 win over Missouri in overtime. But even that win can’t mask the stench that the team has brought to the field as of late.
Harsin is 4-10 against Power 5 opponents and 9-11 overall at Auburn. So with the Tigers on the verge of missing bowl eligibility, what should they do?
The popular opinion has been to fire Harsin. That idea has been floating since January when an apparent “controversy” around the coach surfaced from previous players. However, none of the accusations of a “toxic environment” provided anything substantial enough to fire Harsin. So he survived, although the recruiting process was significantly hampered by this controversy and investigations.
Following a 41-12 loss to Penn State at home in week three, Harsin was right back in the hot seat. But the boosters at Auburn University decided to drag their feet. After forcing out athletic director Allen Greene, the powers that be have refused to remove Harsin. So now Auburn sits here, ahead of their week nine game against Arkansas, with a coach that seems to be done, but no one is brave enough to make it official.
Despite all of this anger and frustration with my team during this tumultuous time, I’d actually like to argue against firing Harsin at this point.
Now, do not get me wrong. I’m aware I just went on a rant about everything wrong with his tenure with the Tigers and have personally wanted him fired since week two.
However, I don’t think Harsin is a bad coach. Far from it. His career-winning percentage is 71%. You can’t get lucky that often at this level of the sport.
Is he a right fit for Auburn? Probably not. But the boosters at Auburn have waited far, far too long to fire him. Firing Harsin anywhere from now until the start of next season is almost guaranteeing another wasted year of four to five wins.
So, let’s give Harsin one more year. Short of hiring Deion Sanders, I don’t think there’s a coach on the market that can come in and immediately make Auburn a contender.
So, give Harsin another year of recruiting and hopefully changing coordinators (I’m looking at you, Eric Kiesau) and let’s hope he can pull it together. Because if he does? Great. Awesome. I’ll love it. And if he doesn’t? Oh well. I wasn’t expecting much anyways.
What’s another year of mediocrity while Tuscaloosa laughs at us?
— Cori Simmons is a staff writer for the Times-Journal. Email: cori.simmons@times-journal.com.
