Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.