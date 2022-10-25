As an Auburn fan, I have been subject to many ups and downs in my short lifetime.

In my 22 years on this Earth, I have seen Auburn absolutely dominate, such as in 2004 and 2010. I’ve also seen Auburn stink on the field in 2008 and 2012. I’ve seen shocking upsets, crushing defeats and everything in between. And yet, I don’t think I’ve ever been as frustrated with my team as I have been the last couple of years.

