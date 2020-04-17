The rain spilling out of Big Wills Creek on Monday was an apt metaphor for the absolutely insane year we’re experiencing. Without regard for the structures added by humans, the flood water imposed its will on the terrain, adding insult to injury. Restaurants that had already closed their dining rooms to repel a killer virus would now be forced to either close permanently or spend a fortune restoring those destroyed spaces.
In much the same way, COVID-19 has poured out among our society, reminding us that despite all of our achievements, we can’t fully control what nature might unleash.
The ramifications of this time will affect us for the rest of our lives. As much as we’d like for it to be, there’s no going back to life as we knew it. Like a mugging victim who spends the rest of his days looking over his shoulder, this novel coronavirus will leave us second-guessing long-held traditions like shaking hands or packing football stadiums.
I doubt any of us will soon forget the fear of an invisible enemy seemingly hiding on every doorknob or the heartbreak of elders dying alone, denied even the consolation of a packed funeral parlor.
We need to learn the hard lessons of this moment and use that knowledge to become more resilient.
Lesson #1 Knowledge is a Weapon
Arming ourselves with information allows us to take precautions. But misinformation can downplay or exaggerate risks and spark panic. We are inundated with so much information today that, when a real threat comes along, it’s buried under a mountain of clutter. We’ve learned the value of facts meticulously sourced from experts in their fields – shared by trustworthy curators -- as well as the dangers of politicians, trolls and conspiracy theorists seeding distrust of the media to either unleash chaos or shield them from critical inspection. Chaos reigns when it’s tough even keeping up with such a fluid situation.
Lesson #2 Buy the Umbrella BEFORE it Starts Raining
We need to regularly stockpile more ventilators and personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses – even if they may (hopefully) never get used. Companies had to rapidly switch tracks and convert to producing hand sanitizer, face masks, etc. due to shortages. The “every-state-for-itself” competitive buying frenzy just drove up prices for everyone. That goes for consumers too. Maybe keep your own personal stockpile with a six-month supply of toilet paper before the stores get swamped.
Lesson #3 Small Towns Still Have Value
For decades, people have been writing the obit for small town America, yet this crisis pointed out the strengths of smaller communities – and the value of shared online experiences as an alternative to living in densely populated metropolitan areas. New York City has 27,000 people living per square mile. That, combined with being a key entry point for international travelers, made NYC the epicenter of this pandemic. It’s like dry leaves fueling wildfires caused by a lightning strike. The sustainability of those urban dwellers hinges upon small town farmers and factory workers producing their food and consumer goods.
Lesson #4 Buy American
The bill finally arrived for decades of companies closing American factories and sending jobs overseas where they can find cheaper labor and less regulation.
Our over-reliance on foreign-made products and the scaling back of commercial transportation systems left Americans feeling highly vulnerable.
Sourcing overseas is too big of a gamble for US companies to do again anytime soon.
Lesson #5 Get Online!
If ever there was a time to be selling things on the Internet, this was it!
While brick and mortar stores were mostly shutdown, online retailers kept the parcel companies busy. You never know when your side hustle may need to become your full-time gig.
Companies that had employees who were able to telecommute but forced them to come into the office anyway missed out on an opportunity to learn about how their personnel might be more productive without all of the distractions of face-to-face interactions and all of the time spent showering and putting pants on.
Lesson #6 Assume Nothing is Guaranteed
Attempts to “super-heat” the economy during a time of prosperity (employing stimulus tactics that are normally reserved for emergencies like the one we are currently experiencing) increased our national deficit by a trillion dollars. When a public health emergency erupted on top of that, tools used by the Fed to reignite the economy were either almost exhausted, less effective or forced our federal government to borrow even more, increasing the near-future risk of inflation.
It’s been the equivalent of going on a buying spree and suffering an auto accident on the way home, requiring a long, costly hospital stay.
On the ground level, no one is immune to financial uncertainty and limited resources.
Lesson #7 Heroes do not always wear capes
That grocery store stocker who lives on $8 an hour is just as important and necessary as the ER doctor. If you don’t believe that, see how long you can go once you’ve eaten everything you bought before March 15.
Also, anyone who has taken on the role of instructing children on their schoolwork is realizing that teachers don’t just educate our kids; they are a key part of shaping who they become as adults. They deserve our gratitude and better pay.
With so much upheaval, I imagine there are scores of studies underway to exploit this rare opportunity to see how America fares on this unprecedented “stress test.” We need to find vulnerabilities and patch them.
Learning lessons is key to turning any negative into a positive, any adversity into a challenge.
Creative solutions emerging from this will lead to innovation and a more secure future.
Pay attention and take notes.
— Steven Stiefel is a staff writer at the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.