Editor,
I agree with Kathleen Reed’s comments in her letter to the editor last week: The Times Journal is looking better than ever! You hit a home run with last Sunday’s edition, as it was just full of “good stuff,” including Steven Stiefel’s excellent reminder of the many treasures right here amongst us. The addition of “His Word” to the front page was just icing on the cake.
Keep up the good work!
Gary Haas,
Fort Payne
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby @times-
(0) comments
