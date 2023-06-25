Letter to the editor: Saluting all who made June Jam happen

Dear Editor,
It all starts with an idea. Such was the case with Alabama’s first ever June Jam in 1982. When Randy Owen announced the return of another June Jam at this past February’s Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet it came as a surprise to everyone in attendance and to all who would get the news later. The announced return of Alabama’s iconic benefit concert which was last held in 1997 actually brought about as many questions as answers.
The 2023 edition of the June Jam had been discussed internally by our team for several months before the official announcement was made. A good deal of behind the scenes work had already been done. We had received permission from Mr. Charles Stephens and the VFW for use of the fairgrounds for a potential concert event. Eric Dudash would take the role as VFW DeKalb County Fairgrounds contact / coordinator / liaison / partner and most especially friend.
The cooperation we received from the initial mention of a potential June Jam after 26 years till the last piece of trash was plucked from the fairgrounds was nothing less than a unique and rewarding experience. We in the Alabama family salute Mr. Stephens, Eric Dudash, Colt and all those who believed and gave approval for use of the fairgrounds for June Jam 17.
Once we had a proper venue and partner in the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds the plan was officially put into place. We knew that logistics would be the first thing we had to tackle.
Never in the history of the fairgrounds had there ever been an event quite like this. Through the combined team efforts of the VFW, our Fort Payne and Nashville Alabama teams, Tony Conway Entertainment and Outback Productions we set out on our journey with a confirmed date of June 3, 2023 and our destination of the VFW Fairgrounds. It was on. But only the beginning.
Mayor Brian Baine and our Fort Payne city government were the first to react to the news. Without hesitation or rejection the entire working force of Fort Payne city services responded. Numerous meetings were held at City Hall as the June Jam team grew in numbers and strength. Mayor Baine, Tricia Dunne, Sonya, Mandi, Jennifer, Fort Payne Police, Fire and Rescue, Sanitation, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, DeKalb and Marshall County EMA, DeKalb County Association of Fire Departments, Homeland Security, ALEA State Troopers and bomb techs, Parks and Recreation, FP Street Department, DeKalb County Rescue Squad Association, 911 team, All First Responders, Alabama Department of Transportation, Boom Days committee members, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Fort Payne City Council, DeKalb Ambulance Service, Fort Payne City Schools and Superintendent Brian Jett, Farmers Telephone Cooperative, local restaurants, Mainstreet, Fort Payne Improvement Authority, Fort Payne Water Department, DeKalb County Health Department and the National Weather Service, and especially our Sponsors and Volunteers … all vital to the success of the June Jam.
Everyone contributed. Alabama Manager Tony Conway and our Nashville team were also instrumental in guiding the steps through meetings and on-site visits. We knew with all of the local, regional and state support we had combined with the work and preparation going on constantly behind the scenes failure was not an option. But another June Jam was still not yet a reality. That would come later.
Fast forward less than 120 days after the announcement, it did indeed come together. The DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds became that reality. For the thousands who came, the hundreds of Volunteers, our June Jam Sponsors, the local restaurants who provided food, merchants, our vendors, Mary Jones, Karen, Debbie, David and Jesse (the Alabama Band Fan Club staff), our business partner MDA Professional Group with Gary and Sharon, newspapers, radio and television affiliates, songwriters, the Junior ROTC kids who helped put up nearly a mile of barricades and Every single person who gave of their dollars, time or talents … and yes especially the artists who came to support the hometown efforts of Alabama it was a great day and evening in June. However, not one note would have ever been heard or ticket sold had it not been for all of you who believed that maybe another June Jam was a good idea after all. To our Nashville production teams who built the stage, provided the sound and lighting and ran the show right on schedule .. (thank you God for the perfect weather) and everyone who Worked to make it happen …. including a most special tribute to founding Alabama member Jeff Cook … Thank you all. Especially the Fans. Some for the first time. Some for the 17th. What started as an idea by Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook in 1982 returned in 2023. We will be back in 2024. Jammin’ in June once again. Thank you Gaynelle Pitts for your outstanding 16 years served as original June Jam coordinator. And to all who inspired and helped Alabama bring back the June Jam. History. In the making. Again.
Greg Fowler
June Jam Foundation
