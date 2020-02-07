Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS RANGING FROM 0.5 TO 1 INCH IN VALLEY LOCATIONS, TO BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES IN ELEVATIONS ABOVE 1000 FT. * WHERE...IN ALABAMA, MARSHALL, JACKSON AND DEKALB COUNTIES. IN TENNESSEE, FRANKLIN TN COUNTY. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL GENERALLY BE CONFINED TO GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. HOWEVER, MOTORISTS CAN PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY IN ELEVATED TERRAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&